From the WW II to the White House: Local veterans recall decades of service

Virginia is home to more than 780,000 veterans, thousands of whom live right here in Prince William County.
The Tribute at The Glen, an assisted living and memory care retirement community in Lake Ridge, counts several veterans among its residents. They include an Air Force veteran who supported dangerous supply flights over the Himalayas during World War II; a soldier who stood guard over President John F. Kennedy’s body at the White House; and a sailor who served on a destroyer outside Havana during the Cuban Missile Crisis -- just to name a few.
Together, these local veterans served in the U.S. armed services for more than five decades -- from the 1940s to the late 1990s. Here are some highlights from the times they spent in service:
Robert M. Lee
Age: 90
Branch of service: Air Force
Year of service: 1944-1946
Honors: Congressional Gold Medal for Chinese Americans Veterans of World War II.
Q: What were your duties during your time in the Air Force?
A: As a Private during WWII, I was a member of the Flying Tigers, with the 14th Air Force, and served in the China-Burma-India theater. I worked on the ground crew for the flights, supporting the pilots who flew dangerous missions over the Himalayas, bringing back supplies from China for the war effort.
Q: After you served in WW II, did you continue to serve in other ways?
A: I worked for the U.S. Embassy in Burma from 1957-1964.
Q: How did you feel when you received the Congressional Gold Medal for Chinese American Veterans of WW II?
A: I was surprised and honored! This is the highest civilian honor Congress can bestow. We waited a long time for our ceremony due to COVID-19. A major general in the Army came to my backyard and presented the medal to me, and we were also honored in December 2020 in a virtual ceremony.
Roderick Morgan
Age: 87
Branch of service: Navy
Year of Service: 1954-1986
Q: Being in the Navy for over three decades, you must have lived in many different places. Can you tell us about some of them?
A: I lived mostly on ships. One of the most memorable was the Destroyer USS Laffey in Norfolk. This was the second-most decorated ship in the Navy, with 18 battle ribbons and commendations. I also lived on ships that were in the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Arctic Circle.
Q: What did you do in the Navy?
A: I was a fire control technician. I operated and maintained equipment that controlled a 5-inch, 38-caliber guns and 3-inch, 50-caliber guns. I retired as a senior chief petty officer.
Q: Any experiences from your time in the Navy that you think are of particular significance?
A: I participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. I was on a Destroyer that headed out from Texas to Havana.
Q: Do you have any hobbies?
A: I used to sing in a gospel choir. I am also an avid collector. At one time, I had over 7,000 license plates and over 7,000 beer cans. I also have a coin collection.
Q: What would you like to say about your time in the service?
A: I enjoyed it very much, and I was blessed with meeting my future wife because of my service! We were set up on a blind date when I was stationed in Norfolk. We were married for 61 years.
Clemmie Griffin
Age: 81
Branch of service: Army
Year of service: 1962-1964
Q: What stands out most about your time in the Army?
A: I was a member of the Ceremonial Honor Guard. I consider it one of my greatest honors to have stood “death watch” [midnight to 6 a.m.] over JFK [President John F. Kennedy] as he lay in state at the White House midnight to 6 a.m.
Q: Tell us about your nickname that you earned during your tenure with the Army.
A: I was known as “Glide Along Clem” due to my ability to walk in perfect formation. I instructed both active-duty servicemen and USS Color Guard formation in posture, etiquette and mannerisms.
Q: Did you serve our country in any other capacity after leaving the Army?
I spent 20 years with the Secret Service, spanning five presidential administrations from 1970-1990. My duties included conducting advance details, giving White House tours, working in the White House Visitor’s Center, and conducting the ‘foot beat’ and scooter patrol along the exterior of the White House.
Q: What is one of your most memorable times with the Secret Service?
A: One of my most impactful assignments was when I guarded Press Secretary Jim Brady’s hospital room after he was severely injured during the attempted assassination of President Reagan in 1981.
Robin Hidalgo
Age: 61
Branch of service: Air Force
Year of service: 20 years and 25 days: 1978-1998
Honors Received: Two service meritorious medals, four commendation medals and several other medals throughout the years.
Q: Where did you serve while in the Air Force?
A: I served all over the U.S., including California, Virginia, and Florida. I also served overseas in Korea, Germany and Holland.
Q: What did you do in the Air Force?
A: I provided support for the airplanes when they landed and helped get them ready for future missions. Some of the aircraft I supported included F111s (fighter jets), U2s (reconnaissance aircraft), and C5s (cargo planes). I retired as a master sergeant.
Q: What is something that impacted you during your service?
A: One particular quote I kept close during my time in the military is: “Lead, follow or get out of the way!” It got me through many missions.
Q: What would you like to say about your time in the service?
A: The military provided and took very good care of me and my family. It provided us with camaraderie as we moved from place to place. Everywhere you go, you just look for other military people to help you.
