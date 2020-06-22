With all the social unrest and news regarding recent events, there is a new interest in books related to racial issues – specifically, anti-racist literature and approaching racism with new awareness.
The Prince William Public Library System has a range of new titles, both in print and in digital form, to help those who want to read more. Keep in mind, our libraries are still closed to the public, but you can place holds on our print collection on our website, www.pwcgov.org/library and can pick up your titles at any branch (except Central Community Library, which is closed for renovation) with our contact-free pickup service.
Or, call your branch to tell them what you want to read, and they will pull up to 10 titles for you to pick up. For digital fans, use Libby, by OverDrive or hoopla Digital to access great content for e-books and e-audios.
There may be no more timely title than Wes Moore’s forthcoming “Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City.” Moore’s last book, “The Other Wes Moore,” was a bestselling examination of the divergent paths two African American men would take – or be forced to take – in life. His latest title is about Baltimore in the aftermath of the death of Freddie Gray, and tells the story of the subsequent uprising there both through his eyes and through that of others across a wide spectrum of the city. Moore is a professor at Princeton University, a Rhodes scholar, and one of the most insightful current writers on race.
On a topic that is increasingly discussed, Layla Saad started out with an Instagram workbook used by thousands and has now published “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor.”
The goal here is to teach those interested in confronting their own bias how to look at their privilege and help others, too. Agree or disagree with her methods, this is a fascinating work.
By now, most readers have heard of the bestselling “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi, who grew up in Prince William County. The book’s stated mission is to teach that “the only way to undo racism is to consistently identify and describe it.” He asks what such a society – an antiracist one – might look like and how we can achieve that goal.
Several recent books address the issue of the variety of justice experienced by people of color. The recently released film, “Just Mercy,” is based on Bryan Stevenson’s book of the same name. Subtitled, “A Story of Justice and Redemption,” the book and the film depict a deeply flawed judicial system but also offer hope with this true story of good people working for the right result.
Along the same theme – justice as experienced by people of color – is last year’s remarkable survey of the incarceration of African-American women entitled, “A Bound Woman is a Dangerous Thing: the Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland,” by DeMaris Hill. This survey covers the era when being bound meant being a slave and then proceeds all the way to the current era, charting a 700% increase in the number of women incarcerated between 1980 and 2014. While not all were women of color, a disproportionate number were exactly that, and the book offers startling insights into the reasons behind this increase.
Another aspect of race in America that is often unrecognized is environmental. “A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and its Assault on the American Mind,” by Harriet A. Washington, talks about the impact of environmental problems on communities of color. Lead poisoning, atmospheric pollution, and industrial waste are all huge factors for Americans of color, as their communities are often targeted as locations for polluting industries. The author focuses on the impact of such pollution on minds and bodies in the communities affected.
Other recent titles worth exploring include: “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” by Michelle Alexander; “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” and Other Conversations About Race,” by Beverly Daniel Tatum; “On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope,” by DeRay Mckesson; and “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” by Robin J. DeAngelo.
For children, check out: “A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation,” by Barry Wittenstein (the true story behind the writing of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream Speech”) as well as “What Lane?” By Torrey Maldonado. In this novel for young readers, a biracial 6th grader questions the way society views him and learns about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Also, “Because They Marched: The People’s Campaign for Voting Rights That Changed America,” by Russell Freedman; “All Kinds of People,” by Shelley Rotner: A colorful picture book exploring diversity with vibrant photos; and “A Child’s Introduction to African American History: The Experiences, Peoples, and Events That Shaped Our Country,” by Jabari Asim.
