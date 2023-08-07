Friends and relatives of Kenneth Allan Lee, the Montclair man who died last week when a tree fell on his home, gathered at the Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Station on Sunday afternoon for a memorial service.
Lee, a 44-year-old husband, web developer and father of two, was in the shower when a large tree fell on the family’s two-story home, cutting through the top floor. Lee was killed instantly when the tree fell, police said.
Lee’s neighbors have rallied around his family in recent days, helping his wife, Rachel, and their two girls cope with the tragedy. The family had lived in their Montclair home on Holly Hill Drive for at least 10 years, according to their neighbor, Nasa Primas.
“It’s just really hard right now,” Primas said.
Kenneth Allan Lee, who went by his middle name “Allan,” was a web developer for the U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters’ Marine Family programs at nearby Marine Corps Base Quantico.
“He loved spending time with his family, staying fit by riding his bike and cooking healthy meals,” Primas wrote on a GoFundMe page she launched for the family. “He especially loved planning trips and traveling with his girls.”
The GoFundMe page had already collected about $19,500 during the week after Lee’s death. The purpose of the fund is to show support for the family and try to ease their suffering, Primas said.
“The Lee family is an amazing part of the Montclair community, always bringing delicious food to the annual neighborhood block party and connecting with neighbors,” she added. The donations “will help this family move forward.”
Lee’s widow, Rachel Lee, is a special education teacher. She and her two girls and their dog have been staying in a hotel since the accident occurred as repairs on their home continue, Primas said.
The GoFundMe page can be reached here.
