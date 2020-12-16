Jamie Beletz hadn’t lived in Prince William County for long. But as soon as he and his family arrived, he jumped into community activism with both feet.
In less than two years, Beletz was on the executive board of his temple, Congregation Ner Shalom, took over as chairman of the Coles District Democratic Committee, launched a countywide “voter protection committee” and organized the county’s first “Unity March Against Hate,” an effort to raise awareness of the events in Charlottesville that became a caravan because of the pandemic.
That’s why news of Beletz’s death due to COVID-19 struck such a blow, particularly with those involved in local Democratic politics.
Kara Pitek, chair of the Prince William County Dems’ Potomac District Committee and a candidate for state office, called Beletz a “gregarious” and “larger than life” man who was a “trusted friend to many" and will be sorely missed.
“Jamie was the kind of person who you could have a five-minute conversation with and feel like you’d known him your entire life,” Pitek said Monday. “He had big ideas. He just knew how to get people on his side.”
Beletz, 64, died at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Dec. 8, less than a week after an ambulance brought him there from the mid-county home he shared with his wife, Melody Curtiss, and their 20-year-old daughter, Sarah, the youngest of the Beletzes’ six adult children. The couple also has 16 grandchildren, his wife said.
Beletz and his family moved to Prince William County from Arlington, where they lived while Beletz worked for the Department of Defense in contract management and oversight, serving for nearly two years in Afghanistan. Curtiss, an attorney, is an executive director of an international nonprofit. Curtiss said they were drawn to Prince William because of its beauty and its diversity.
“We had a checklist for what we needed to grow old and die together,” Curtiss said in a recent interview. “Prince William County checked all the boxes for us.”
Beletz was a native of Chicago of Russian Jewish heritage who grew up in Miller Beach, a neighborhood of Gary, Indiana, as well as Phoenix, Arizona. He joined the Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the USS Turner Joy, a naval destroyer. He was injured during his service and left the Navy with a 100% disability rating. Still, he pursued his bachelor’s degree at Western Washington University and became the head of student government, Curtiss said.
“Whatever he does, wherever he is, he becomes a community leader,” Curtiss said. “He was a political consultant for most of his life. He ran political campaigns all over the country.”
And that’s exactly what Beletz did when he arrived in Prince William County, said David Pala, former executive director of the Prince William County Democratic Committee and now a political consultant. He and Beletz were about to become business partners before Beletz fell ill with COVID-19, Pala said.
“He gave me a call before he even moved here, asking how [they] could get involved in the Democratic Committee in Prince William County,” Pala said. “He hit the ground running.”
Pala connected him with several first-time local candidates, including Raheel Sheikh, who ran unsuccessfully for Coles District supervisor, losing to Supervisor Yesli Vega, as well as Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, and Coles District School Board Representative Lisa Zargarpur. Before the pandemic, the Beletzes’ home became a hub for campaign launches and candidate visits. They hosted Sen. Amy Klobuchar when she visited Prince William County in 2019 when she ran for president.
In 2020, Beletz expanded the county committee’s voter registration and absentee voter push and helped lead postcard-writing campaigns. The membership of the Coles District Democratic Committee nearly doubled under his leadership, Pala said.
Beletz had “an outsized impact” in the local committee, Pala said. “He was always willing to step up and do more to fill in the gaps. He always paid more than his fair share and did more than his fair share.”
Pala called Beletz’s death “a huge loss” for both the local committee and for him personally. Pala said Beletz was his best friend. Pala said Beletz’s death came as a shock because he expected Beletz would recover. Beletz called Pala from the hospital but usually talked of the other patients and not so much about himself. He was especially concerned that so many people of color were suffering from COVID, Pala said.
“He said somebody needs to tell the story of all these people who have been disproportionately affected because of the work they do,” Pala said. “Even in the hospital, he was worried about other people.”
Beletz began suffering symptoms of COVID-19 the week before Thanksgiving. By the holiday, both Curtiss and their daughter were also showing symptoms. Sarah’s illness was mild, like an intestinal flu. Curtiss said she lost her sense of taste and smell. They still have no idea where they caught the virus. Beletz had it the worst.
“He wasn’t struggling to breathe but he felt like he wasn’t getting enough air,” Curtiss said.
They got an oximeter and were monitoring their oxygen levels. When Beletz’s fell to about 80% and didn’t come back up, they decided it was time for him to go to the hospital. Still suffering herself from COVID, Curtiss said she was too sick to take him. He called 911.
“He didn’t want to go because he didn’t feel like he would come back,” Curtiss said.
The worst thing was not being able to go with him, she said. They spoke by phone as much as possible.
“He was pretty stable until the last day, an then he went downhill,” she said. “It’s such a scary, horrible thing. And the worst thing is … not being able to be there to advocate for your loved ones. … They moved him to the ICU and he was dead within an hour.”
Curtiss said she’s convinced she “cried the COVID out of [her] system” the day her husband died. In the days since his death, the community rallied around them, arranging for a “meal train” and helping with his Zoom funeral, which was Sunday. More than 100 logged on.
Curtiss said she knows she and her family will be forever changed by the pandemic and her husband’s loss. And they know they’re not alone.
“I’m never going to recover from COVID,” she said. “There are hundreds of thousands of people who are never going to recover from COVID because of what it’s done to our lives.”
