Virginia high school football fans have one more chance to watch the highest scoring team in VHSL football history: the incredible Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles.
After eliminating visiting Western Branch 69-14 in Saturday’s semifinals, the Eagles (14-0) will play for the Class 6 championship on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Old Dominion University in Norfolk at 4:30 p.m.
Freedom scored on its first two drives and never stopped in building a 49-7 halftime lead.
“My offense did great. The receivers did amazing. The whole line did great. The running back did amazing,” said quarterback Tristan Evans, who finished 13-for-13 for 338 yards and five touchdowns.
Freedom set a new state record for points with 904.
Despite the runaway win, Evans said the job isn’t done as Freedom bids to win the first state title in school history. The Eagles lost in their only other appearance in the state championship in 2018.
Freedom will face Madison (11-3) for the title. Madison eliminated Fairfax 31-21 in its state semifinal.
“It feels great, but it is just another game, you know? That's not our main goal. Our main goal is to win the state championship year,” said Evans.
“Freedom just executed their offense,” said Western Branch coach Rashad Cook.
Freedom also got another stellar game from running back Jeffrey Overton, who ran for 183 yards.
Asked what the defensive game plan was coming in, Freedom coach Darryl Overton said he tried to keep it simple.
“I'm gonna be honest with you, I overthought it Sunday coming into this. So Monday I put a game plan in. Kids were struggling with it. My coaches were like, ‘Coach, you might be doing too much.’ And I was like, you know what? You're right,” said Overton.
“I went back and when I looked at them again I was like, they can't really pass. It's not what they wanna do. They wanna run. So today we relied on our defensive back guys to play man coverage and we let those guys in the box go get 'em. We kept it simple.”
