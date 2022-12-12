It’s a rare occurrence for a Prince William County football team to win a state championship.
Thank you and congratulations, Freedom-Woodbridge. The Eagles (15-0) made the county proud with an authoritative season that culminated with a 48-14 victory over James Madison in Saturday’s Class 6 title game in Norfolk.
Setting multiple records along the way, Freedom won the first football title in school history and became the first Prince William County football champion since Battlefield in 2010.
“I’m proud of their resilience and our resilience,” said coach Darryl Overton, referring to distractions and obstacles that came with building his program at Freedom. “Football is football, but there’s a lot we go through at Freedom, and being part of this program, that other people don't have to go through.”
Defensive end T.J. Bush said the heavily favored Eagles had a job to complete at Old Dominion University’s Ballard Stadium.
“Even though we were beating up on teams every week, we would have weekend practice and the coaches kept us grounded. They told us there's a bigger goal,” said Bush. “And that was our motivation, to keep on working until we got to this day.”
The Eagles completed a thoroughly commanding season against Madison by doing what they do so well: making the scoreboard sing.
Freedom built a 21-6 halftime lead, then scored four more touchdowns in the second half.
Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 23 times for 212 yards and three TDs, and junior quarterback Tristan Evans completed 14 of 20 throws for 155 yards and two TDs. Evans finished the season with a state record 61 TD passes.
Overton’s monster game allowed him to become Prince William County’s all-time single season rushing leader. Overton’s 2,599 yards pushed him past former Freedom running back Tyquan Brown, who had 2,584 yards in 2018.
One of the game’s highlights was Overton’s 63-yard third quarter TD run.
“I was just listening to the coaches,” said Jeffrey Overton. “They kept telling me like, ‘Don't go cut out too fast. Press the gap and then go out.’ I just did that, bounced outside and then went up to the field, something yards.”
Despite all the offensive fireworks, Freedom’s defense was also a staple. Against Madison, they were well-prepared and consistently tough. Bush said the Eagles came out ready.
“We felt if we stopped them that would make it very hard for them to beat us. And I feel we came out and we shut down the run and it resorted to them having a pass. And I felt that's how we were able to get up on the scoreboard and keep going,” Bush said.
Coach Overton also praised the defense.
“It's easy to get lost in all the points scoring how good our defense is,” said Darryl Overton. “We were able to make that team one dimensional. I really commend my secondary guys. I thought they did a good job breaking up a lot of passes, 50-50 balls. We won most of those battles.”
Freedom, which opened in 2004, had been to the state finals once before, falling to Manchester 49-7 in 2018 Class 6 final.
They came into the final as the No. 1 overall team in the MaxPreps rankings and delivered a stellar performance, completing a historic year of runaway wins.
Freedom scored over 60 points 11 times this season and hit 70 or more five times, including a 112-16 win over Colgan on Oct. 7. They won their state semifinals 69-14 over Western Branch.
Still, coach Overton said it was never a foregone conclusion the Eagles would win.
“We got in a really good groove on offense and I think it allowed us to execute at a high level. I'm never gonna say it's easy,” he said. “We’re not just one-dimensional. We can run it, we can throw it. Our quarterback can run it. That makes it real hard to stop.”
Reach Peter Brewington at pbrewington@fauquier.com
