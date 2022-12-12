IN Madison vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_2666.jpg

Freedom Quarterback Tristan Evans (12) lead Freedom to a perfect record of 15-0. The team defeated James Madison H.S. Saturday in the Class 6 state championship game. Evans broke the state record with 61 passing touchdowns this season. 

 Doug Stroud
S51_2063.jpg

Freedom High School's Jeff Overton (6) slips through the seam with an easy jaunt into the end zone to put Freedom up on the scoreboard first in Saturday’s state championship game against James Madison High School. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.