Northern Virginia Food Rescue, the local nonprofit known for its efforts to reduce food waste and feed hungry residents, is launching a new program this summer to distribute food at some Prince William Public Libraries.
Today, Friday, July 1, food will be handed out at the Lake Ridge Library, located at 2239 Old Bridge Road in the Tackett’s Mill shopping center, from noon to 2 p.m.
The event is the first of five planned through the end of August. All are drive-through and run from noon to 2 p.m. Residents do not have to sign any paperwork or show an identification card to receive the food, accorindin to a Prince William County news release.
The food is pre-boxed and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said.
The boxes typically contain pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna fish and packaged macaroni and cheese.
The full schedule for free food giveaways at the library is as follows:
- July 1: Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road
- Friday, July 8 and 15: Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas
- Friday, July 15: Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas
- Monday, July 25: Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge
"With these times of rising costs, many families in Prince William County have to choose between paying their bills and eating," NVFR Prince William Region Partner Relations Coordinator John Wooten said in the news release.
"The food we're able to provide through this program may relieve some of the economic stressors these families are currently facing."
Families with children who depend on meals at school also need food while school is out, Wooten noted.
"Since schools are closed for the summer, those families are especially vulnerable this time of year," Wooten said.
"This is a new program, and word is still getting out," Wooten added. "Once people saw that we were giving out food, families began calling friends and relatives to tell them about this program. At our first distribution event at Dale City Library, more people began coming to the library throughout the day to collect food. To me, this is an indication that there is a need for something like this in the county."
