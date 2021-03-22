Free food giveaway planned for Tuesday at Montclair Food Lion

The Capital Area Food Bank will be giving away free fresh produce and shelf-stable food on Tuesday, March 23, at the Food Lion grocery store in Montclair, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event is the fourth of six free food distributions sponsored by the Capital Area Food Bank, which received grant funds to hold the events at the Food Lion store located at 5227 Waterway Drive in Montclair/Dumfries, according to Eleni Rigsby, of the Capital Area Food Bank.
The giveaway aims to offer extra help to those experiencing food insecurity because of COVID-19, Rigsby said in an email.
The event will give away food for about 240 households. The distribution begins at 9 a.m. and will last for two hours or until all the food runs out, Rigsby said.
The event is a "low-barrier distribution," which means anyone is welcome to attend and there is no prior registration nor ID needed, Rigsby said.
Recipients are asked to enter the shopping center from Waterway Drive, follow the signs and remain in their cars so the food can be placed in their vehicles. Face masks are required, according to an event flyer.
Additional food distributions will take place at the same store on Tuesday, April 27; Tuesday, May 25 and Tuesday, June 22.
