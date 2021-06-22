You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free food giveaway happening Tuesday at Montclair Food Lion

  • Updated
  • 0
Grocery box Capital Area Food Bank

The Capital Area Food Bank is giving away free fresh produce and shelf-stable food on Tuesday, June 22, at the Food Lion grocery store in Montclair until 11 a.m.

The event is the last of six free food distributions sponsored by the Capital Area Food Bank, which received grant funds to hold the events at the Food Lion store located at 5227 Waterway Drive in Montclair/Dumfries, according to Eleni Rigsby, of the Capital Area Food Bank.

The giveaway aims to offer extra help to those experiencing food insecurity because of COVID-19, Rigsby said in an email.

The event is a "low-barrier distribution," which means anyone is welcome to attend and there is no prior registration nor ID needed, Rigsby said.

Recipients are asked to enter the shopping center from Waterway Drive, follow the signs and remain in their cars so the food can be placed in their vehicles. Face masks are required, according to an event flyer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters