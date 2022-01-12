Free COVID-19 tests to re-start Thursday at Pfitzner Stadium, health district says

Prince William Health District announced Wednesday will open a community testing center on Thursday at Pfitzner Stadium to provide free COVID-19 testing in response to public demand.
The community testing center will operate by appointments only and be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday to Thursday, according to a health district news release.
The testing center will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, testing for COVID-19. PCR tests are very effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection even if asymptomatic.
Test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to individuals being tested based on the information provided by the individual in the appointment system. Results will be available within a few days of taking the test, the release said.
To find an appointment, visit: vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
