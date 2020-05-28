Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge on Friday to residents of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
The gates will open at 8:30 a.m., and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with an allocated return time.
To manage traffic flow in and around the chapel, those interested in attending should arrive at 8:30 a.m. Once all tickets are distributed and the site reaches capacity, the site will close to additional cars.
Those who wish to attend should arrive in passenger vehicles or pickup trucks, as the site is unable to accommodate oversized vehicles. The site can accommodate a limited number of people arriving on foot or via mass transit.
Everyone arriving at the site should wear face coverings and leave them on until instructed by a clinician. Those tested will need to provide information including name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms.
The event is being coordinated by the Prince William County government in conjunction with the Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.
Hylton Memorial Chapel is located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.