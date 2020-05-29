Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing remains available at the Hylton Memorial Chapel Friday afternoon, where only a handful of cars were in line as of about 3:30 p.m., according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Up to 1,500 free tests are available today, Friday, May 29.
About 525 people had been tested as of about 3:45 p.m., Smolsky said.
Testing is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m., but may wrap up early if a thunderstorm moves into the area. Testing will shutdown at least until the storms pass, Smolsky said.
Everyone arriving at the site should wear face coverings and leave them on until instructed by a clinician. Those tested will need to provide information including name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms.
The event is being coordinated by the Prince William County government in conjunction with the Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.
Hylton Memorial Chapel is located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.
The event is the second mass community COVID-19 testing event at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in the past two weeks. County officials also held testing at Stonewall Jackson High School last week. After today's event is complete, about 3,000 free tests will have been administered in the county, Smolsky said.
Several hundred free tests were also administered in the City of Manassas in recent days.
