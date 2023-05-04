A 14-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm at school after he allegedly displayed a handgun inside a classroom at Fred Lynn Middle School, according to police.
On Tuesday, May 2, at around 1:20 p.m., Fred Lynn Middle School’s school resource officer located a student who displayed a gun in a classroom, according to reports from school staff.
The student resisted when school staff attempted to detain him, and the school resource officer stepped in to assist the staff. The student was detained after a “brief struggle” and searched. The gun was found in the student’s possession, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Though the gun was loaded, it was not used in the struggle, and it was never pointed at anyone or used to threaten anyone, Carr said in a news release.
The student was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying of an unlawfully loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He is currently being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.