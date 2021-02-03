A fourth case of the more virulent COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom has been identified in Virginia, this time in the northwest part of the state.
The most recent case of “SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7” was identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia who recently returned to Virginia after international travel, according to Logan Anderson, a Virginia Department of Health spokesman.
Already, Virginia has identified three cases of the variant in Northern Virginia, but officials have not said exactly where.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. A preliminary report from experts in the United Kingdom indicates the variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding, the VDH news release said.
The Virginia Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services confirmed the case using “next-generation sequencing” that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19, the release said.
The state has informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the case.
“With our surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia,” the release said.
“Viruses change all the time, and VDH expects to see new strains as disease spreads. As our state public health officials closely monitor for the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant and other variants in our commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures. This means wearing a mask, staying at least six feet from others, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it is your turn, and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.”
DCLS began sequencing positive COVID-19 samples in March 2020, becoming one of the first public health labs in the nation to use this technology to examine the genetic makeup of the virus and track how it is changing and being transmitted in the commonwealth, the release said.
To date, DCLS has sequenced more than 10% of positive samples received by the state lab, and is working with other labs in Virginia to solicit additional positive samples to sequence so public health officials can get a representation of variants circulating throughout Virginia.
More information about the COVID-19 variants can be found on the VDH COVID-19 testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 variants website. More information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing can be found at dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.
