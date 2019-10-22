Four teenage boys were arrested and charged in connection with an incident during which a 14-year-old girl was shot with bb guns in a Woodbridge residential area, according to Prince William County police.
The incident occurred Saturday, Oct. 12, in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, according to Officer Marcia Whaley of the Prince William County Police Department.
The incident was reported to police the next day, on Sunday, Oct. 13. The police investigation revealed the victim encountered four acquaintances who fired their bb guns at her as she walked away from them, Whaley said in a news release.
The girl ran toward a nearby residence where one of the suspects, identified as a 14-year-old boy, tried to stop her by grabbing her, Whaley said.
The victim was able to separate herself and continued to the home. She reported minor injuries to her upper body, Whaley said.
Four teenage boys, a 13, 14 and 16-year-old from Woodbridge and a 15-year-old from Alexandria, were arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding in connection with the incident.
Two boys remained at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday and two have been released, Whaley said in an email.
