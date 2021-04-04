Four Seasons’ ‘subs for heroes’ effort delivers 200 boxed lunches to police, fire, hospital staff

Filled with an overwhelming desire to recognize local unsung heroes who place their lives on the line and commit themselves unconditionally to protecting others, a dedicated cadre of Four Seasons residents conceived “Subs for Heroes.”
With a goal in place, this small gesture of gratitude was in full throttle. Four Seasons residents collected community donations of over $3,600 for an outreach effort for health care professionals at Sentara’s emergency room and intensive care unit, as well as Sentara’s Lake Ridge emergency room; law enforcement officers; paramedics; emergency medical technicians; and firefighters who serve various components of our county.
The first to receive “Subs for Heroes” boxed meals were the ER and ICU staffs of both Sentara Woodbridge and the ER at Lake Ridge. A sunny day prevailed as 100 boxed lunches were delivered to the hospital, enough “hero lunches” for all shifts of medical professionals and staff members. The follow-on surprise was when hospital Chaplain Ruth Ann Sawyer joined everyone in the parking lot and offered a blessing of gratitude for this gift, causing a moist eye to everyone.
It gets better. An additional 50 boxed lunches were delivered to the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue Station 23 on River Ridge Drive in Woodbridge, for multiple shifts of Firefighters and EMT teams. The goal was to take care of everyone for that day with a hearty thank-you from the residents of Four Seasons.
The charitable and informal program of “Subs for Heroes” did not stop there. It continued with the Prince William County Police Department, specifically the eastern district station located in Woodbridge. Once again covering all shifts, a quick delivery of 50 “hero boxed lunches” found its way to the front doors of Donald Curtis Drive to the delight of those officers proudly wearing blue.
This was a small gesture from a caring community, but meant as a genuine, heartfelt thank you to those who serve us. We salute each of them.
Four Seasons at Historic Virginia continues to be a very active 55+ community in Dumfries. They pride themselves as a “community of caring” while supporting the many men and women first responders of Prince William County.
