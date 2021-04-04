You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Seasons’ ‘subs for heroes’ effort delivers 200 boxed lunches to police, fire, hospital staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Four Seasons residents deliver boxed lunches to firefighters for 'Subs for Heroes' effort

Residents of Four Seasons in Dumfries deliver boxed lunches to firefighters and EMTs at the River Oaks fire station in Woodbridge.

 Submitted

Filled with an overwhelming desire to recognize local unsung heroes who place their lives on the line and commit themselves unconditionally to protecting others, a dedicated cadre of Four Seasons residents conceived “Subs for Heroes.”

With a goal in place, this small gesture of gratitude was in full throttle. Four Seasons residents collected community donations of over $3,600 for an outreach effort for health care professionals at Sentara’s emergency room and intensive care unit, as well as Sentara’s Lake Ridge emergency room; law enforcement officers; paramedics; emergency medical technicians; and firefighters who serve various components of our county.

The first to receive “Subs for Heroes” boxed meals were the ER and ICU staffs of both Sentara Woodbridge and the ER at Lake Ridge. A sunny day prevailed as 100 boxed lunches were delivered to the hospital, enough “hero lunches” for all shifts of medical professionals and staff members. The follow-on surprise was when hospital Chaplain Ruth Ann Sawyer joined everyone in the parking lot and offered a blessing of gratitude for this gift, causing a moist eye to everyone.

It gets better. An additional 50 boxed lunches were delivered to the Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue Station 23 on River Ridge Drive in Woodbridge, for multiple shifts of Firefighters and EMT teams. The goal was to take care of everyone for that day with a hearty thank-you from the residents of Four Seasons. 

The charitable and informal program of “Subs for Heroes” did not stop there. It continued with the Prince William County Police Department, specifically the eastern district station located in Woodbridge. Once again covering all shifts, a quick delivery of 50 “hero boxed lunches” found its way to the front doors of Donald Curtis Drive to the delight of those officers proudly wearing blue.

This was a small gesture from a caring community, but meant as a genuine, heartfelt thank you to those who serve us. We salute each of them.

Four Seasons at Historic Virginia continues to be a very active 55+ community in Dumfries. They pride themselves as a “community of caring” while supporting the many men and women first responders of Prince William County.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters