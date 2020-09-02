The residents of Four Seasons at Historic Virginia, a vibrant and lively over-55 active adult community in Dumfries, recently sponsored a food drive to support Prince William County’s Community Feeding Task Force.
During these unprecedented times of hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county and church food pantry supplies are at record lows and many people are in need.
Under a large tent decorated with colorful balloons, the Four Seasons Clubhouse parking lot took on a new appearance. At designated times, cars, vans and trucks formed a line to drop off bags, boxes and crates of non-perishable food donations.
Volunteers were ready to remove items from cars or accept donations from walk-ups. Every aspect was strategically planned to ensure safe handling and social distancing, including masks and gloves.
Items collected included cereals and grains, varieties of pasta and sauces, assorted canned meats, fruits and vegetables, soups, peanut butter and jelly, paper products as well as cleaning supplies, just to note a few items.
An estimated $8,500 of non-perishable food items were collected over a six-hour period spanning two days. Eight deliveries were made to the Community Feeding Task Force warehouse in Manassas.
This Community Feeding Task Force helps to ensure Prince William County residents who need food receive it during this COVID-19 pandemic. This task force supports over 3,700 families by providing food each week through approximately 41 distribution sites throughout Prince William County.
“We care” was the resounding message from our residents, as evident by the overwhelming response from our community. More community food drives are being planned.
