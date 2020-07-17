Happy birthday, America was the resounding call from the residents of Four Seasons at Historic Virginia, a vibrant and lively over-55 active adult community in Dumfries.
Residents did not allow COVID-19 to deter the celebration of America’s 244 years of independence and celebrated with a traditional community parade.
While ensuring social distancing with colorful and creative masks, residents lined up 30 vehicles at the clubhouse that then made their way through the residential circle of approximately two miles.
From the River Oaks Fire Station 523, ladder trucks and emergency vehicles led the cavalcade. We welcomed our police cruisers and officers who joined us on their day off, as well as emergency vehicles and first responders.
Beautifully decorated cars with various themes prevailed, and Uncle Sam was prominently situated on a shiny red SUV. Convertibles, vintage and classic cars, as well as decorated trucks with fun themes and motorcycles with gentle roars made the procession enjoyable to watch from the various street corners and lawns.
Residents, spread out for social distancing, stood by cheering and waving American flags. There were also many handcrafted signs of gratitude for our first responders and lawns decorated with patriotic memorabilia of red, white and blue.
