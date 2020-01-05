Fort Belvoir announced Sunday that it is increasing security measures at its gates effective immediately.
"Effective immediately, drivers entering Fort Belvoir Access Control Points will be subject to increased security measures," a post on Fort Belvoir's Facebook page said. "Drivers should be prepared for delays and should adjust arrival times accordingly."
“Travelers and passengers without valid DoD CAC, military retiree ID card, DoD family member ID, or Fort Belvoir visitors pass will undergo additional security checks,” the post said. “It is recommended that anyone without a valid ID, stop by the Visitor Center at Tully Gate for vetting and issuance of an approved visitor pass.”
To minimize delays, valid ID card holders should use designated lanes to access the installation, according to the post.
Belvoir’s Facebook post did not give a reason for the increased security, but it comes as other increases in security have been announced nationwide in the wake of a U.S. strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
Friday, Arlington National Cemetery announced that “due to current conditions,” effective immediately, all visitors age 16 or older. including drivers, passengers and pedestrians, must present a valid state- or government-issued photo ID to enter the cemetery. Visitors age 16 or 17 can present a school-issued ID.
“We ask for your patience as this will create longer than usual delays. Cemetery officials are reminding all visitors to add a few extra minutes to their travel times when visiting the cemetery,” Arlington National Cemetery officials said in a Tweet announcing the requirement.
