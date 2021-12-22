You have permission to edit this article.
Former U.S. Senator and Va. governor Chuck Robb and his wife injured in house fire

Fire at Robbs' McLean home

Fire engulfs the McLean home of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, sending both to the hospital for treatment.

 Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

Former U.S. Senator and Virginia Governor Charles Robb, 82, and his wife, Lynda Robb, 77, were injured during a massive house fire on Tuesday evening and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to family members. 

The Robb family said on Wednesday in a statement that their parents had no life-threatening injuries and were the only occupants in the home at the time of the fire. 

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the three daughters of Charles and Lynda Robb in a statement issued by Gov. Ralph Northam’s office Wednesday afternoon. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Fairfax County firefighters were dispatched to the burning home, located in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean, at about 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Arriving units reported fire throughout the first floor of the large home. 

Fire Investigators remained on scene to determine the cause of the blaze, the Fairfax County fire Department said in a social media post.

Robb, a Democrat, served as Virginia governor from 1982 to 1986 and as a U.S. Senator from 1989 to 2001. Robb is a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam. 

