A former Prince William County general registrar who resigned abruptly in March 2021 was criminally indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on two felonies and one misdemeanor relating to her official duties as head of elections in Virginia’s second-most-populous county in 2020.
The alleged wrongdoing, however, did not impact the local outcome of the presidential election or other contests on the ballot that year, according to current Prince William County Director of Elections Eric Olsen.
Michele White, who served as Prince William County’s general registrar from 2015 to April 2021, is facing felony charges of corrupt conduct as an officer of an election and making a false statement or material entry on a state required form or report.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge of "willfully neglecting her duty" as an officer of an election, according to indictment documents shared by the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) and filed in Prince William County Circuit Court.
A spokesperson for Miyares’ office declined to comment on the indictment or offer further details.
The indictments allege the corrupt conduct and the willful neglect of office took place sometime between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and that the false statement or material entry on a state form occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, 2020. The 2020 election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
The investigation into White’s conduct began earlier this year after Olsen found and reported “discrepancies” relating to White’s tenure in office and reported them to the Virginia Commissioner of Elections and the State Board of Elections in April, Olsen told the Prince William Times in a brief interview Wednesday afternoon.
The reports led to an investigation by the Virginia attorney general’s office and ultimately the indictments.
Some staff members of the Prince William County Office of Elections were questioned, and documents were examined during the investigation, Olsen said.
The investigation did not involve the handling of ballots, and White’s “conduct did not impact the outcome of any election contest,” Olsen said in a prepared statement.
“The Electoral Board and new director of elections have built an entirely new leadership team that is dedicated to fair and accurate elections,” the statement said. “Many improvements and best practices have been adopted to ensure a safe and transparent voting experience for the voters of Prince William County.”
Efforts to reach White for comment were not immediately successful Wednesday afternoon.
White resigned from her post as the head of the county’s office of elections after an emergency meeting of the Prince William County Electoral Board on Monday, March 29, 2022. The meeting was called only to discuss White’s tenure at the office of elections, Electoral Board Secretary Keith Scarborough said at the time. White’s last day of duty was April 9.
Scarborough could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Back in March, Scarborough declined to comment about the reasons for White’s resignation but said the decision had nothing to do with the handling of recent elections or the processing of ballots or votes.
At the time, a former Prince William County Office of Elections staff member who asked not to be identified said the office had a higher than usual amount of staff turnover, losing three of its 15 employees through firings or resignations since the beginning of the year.
Olsen was hired to head the county's office of elections in November 2021. Prior to joining the county, he served as deputy director for the Arlington County Office of Voter Registration and Elections.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
