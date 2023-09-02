A former Potomac Middle School math teacher, who most recently taught in Stafford County, is facing six felony charges of using a computer to solicit inappropriate information and pictures from minors, according to police.
Prince William County police began an investigation on July 27 into allegations that the teacher, identified as Jonathan Robert Burns, allegedly sent “inappropriate communications” via text to two juveniles who were under the age of 18 at the time of the offenses.
Both victims knew Burns as a their former teacher and had advanced to other schools at the time the communications occurred, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
During the text conversations, the teacher sent the victims inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and solicited sexual acts. During a conversation with one of the victims, a video chat occurred where the teacher allegedly exposed himself, Perok said in a news release.
The victims reported no physical contact with the teacher, the release said.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Burns, 36, of the 1400 block of Cranes Bill Way in Woodbridge. Burns was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday, Aug. 31 and charged with one count of “using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” a Class 6 felony, according to Perok and court records.
Prince William County police have since obtained warrants to charge Burns with five other counts of the same offense, but he has not yet been arrested on those counts. Burns is making preparations to turn himself in to be charged on those counts, Perok said Saturday, Sept. 2.
Burns had taught at Potomac Middle School, located in the Dumfries area of eastern Prince William County, since 2018 but was last in the school building in March 2023. Burns resigned in June 2023, according to Meghan Silas, a school division spokeswoman.
Burns had since been hired by A.G. Wright Middle School in Stafford County. In a statement to Fox 5 News reporter Tisha Lewis, Stafford County schools said it immediately removed Burns from the school and ended his employment when they became aware of the allegations.
Burns’ known criminal communications with the students did not begin until this past July, Perok said in a Saturday, Sept. 2 interview.
Potomac Middle School Principal Rachel Preston sent a letter home to Potomac Middle School parents on Tuesday, Aug. 29, saying the school was aware Burns had recently been arrested in Stafford County.
The letter offered counseling to students who needed support in the wake of the news and urged parents to reach out to Prince William County police with information specific to their investigation.
