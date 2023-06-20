Former police detective Bill Woolf has defeated retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Ruffolo in today’s Republican primary race in the State Senate’s 30th District, according to still unofficial election results.
With 35 of 42 precincts reporting as of about 10:15 p.m., Woolf was ahead of Ruffolo by 2,522 votes, garnering 69.5% of the votes counted so far.
Woolf, 43, will take on the Democratic nominee Del. Danica Roem, a three-term state delegate representing the Manassas-area 13th District and a former journalist. Roem, 38, is seeking her first term as a state senator in Senate District 30, which includes many of the areas she has represented in the state house since 2018.
Woolf worked for the Fairfax County police department for 15 years as an officer and a detective. Woolf also worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as the acting director of the office for victims of crime. He is currently a principal at a consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations working to end human trafficking and child exploitation.
Woolf, who recently received Gov. Youngkin’s endorsement in the race, said he “supports (the governor’s) efforts” and is running because he sees “opportunity for change within the commonwealth. … I want to be able to support laws that are reflective of the communities in which I would represent.”
Woolf is a native of Prince William County and has six children ranging in age from seven to 18. His oldest child just graduated from Battlefield High School last week, and his other five children are homeschooled.
Woolf said he will protect parental rights in education and supports school choice.
“I think that parents should be the center of their children’s lives,” Woolf said. “They need to be able to make the decisions that they think are best for their children.”
Woolf said that he will work to keep both personal and business taxes low and will prioritize investing in law enforcement to be sure law enforcement receives the resources they need to keep communities safe.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.