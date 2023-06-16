Former police detective Bill Woolf and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Ruffolo are vying for the Republican nomination in the State Senate’s newly drawn 30th District. Both support “parents’ rights,” including school choice.
The winner will take on the Democratic nominee Del. Danica Roem, a three-term state delegate representing the Manassas-area 13th District and a former journalist. Roem, 38, is seeking her first term as a state senator in Senate District 30, which includes many of the areas she has represented in the state house since 2018.
There is no incumbent in the 30th state senate district, which was redrawn in 2022. The district includes parts of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. It’s comprised of nearly 135,000 voters and is characterized as “competitive” by the Virginia Public Access Project. Voters in the district narrowly supported Democrat Terry McAuliffe over Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 by three percentage points but picked Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in the 2018 U.S. Senate election by a 22-point margin, according to VPAP.
Woolf, 43, worked for the Fairfax County police department for 15 years as an officer and a detective. Woolf also worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as the acting director of the office for victims of crime. He is currently a principal at a consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations working to end human trafficking and child exploitation.
Woolf, who recently received Gov. Youngkin’s endorsement in the race, said he “supports (the governor’s) efforts” and is running because he sees “opportunity for change within the commonwealth. … I want to be able to support laws that are reflective of the communities in which I would represent.”
A Hylton High School graduate, Woolf is a native of Prince William County and said his “connection to the community really sets (him) apart” from his primary opponent. “I understand (the community). I understand what the priorities are,” he said.
Woolf earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and speaks fluent Spanish.
Ruffolo, 56, retired after 29 years of service in the U.S. Army. During his last tour, Ruffolo, who speaks fluent Italian, served as a diplomat for the U.S. Department of State in Italy.
Ruffolo now works as both a business consultant and also taught students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade at All Saints Catholic School in Manassas for the last year.
Ruffolo is originally from River Forest, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and after moving 23 times in 29 years, settled in Prince William about a decade ago, he said.
The son of immigrants, Ruffolo said he believes in the “promise of America.” Ruffolo said he was inspired to run for office after “serving our nation globally defending the rights of others.”
“A vote for me is a vote for liberty,” he said.
Ruffolo earned a bachelor’s degree in modern European history from Rippon College in Wisconsin, and two master’s degrees, in business administration from Loyola University in Chicago and in policy leadership from Georgetown University.
As of March 31, Ruffolo had raised $2,168 toward his campaign, while Woolf did not report any campaign contributions in the year’s first quarter, according to VPAP.
On education
Woolf has six children ranging in age from seven to 18. His oldest child just graduated from Battlefield High School last week, and his other five children are homeschooled. Woolf said he will protect parental rights in education. “I think that parents should be the center of their children’s lives,” Woolf said. “They need to be able to make the decisions that they think are best for their children.”
Ruffolo is the father of four adult children. He said he supports parents’ rights in education and believes “education must be fixed.” He said he wants to “prevent indoctrination in schools,” block “biological boys in girls’ sports, bathrooms or locker rooms” and “require complete transparency from the school to parents.”
Ruffolo said he signed a pledge to “honor the fundamental rights of parents” sponsored by the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization with the goals of supporting parental rights and organizing conservative-minded parents into a voting bloc. Woolf said he has not signed the pledge.
Both Woolf and Ruffolo said they support school choice. School choice has long been the subject of fierce debate in Virginia. Advocates say school choice allows public education funds to follow students to a setting that best fits their needs whether that’s a private school, charter school or home-schooling. Opponents argue it diverts money from already-underfunded public schools.
“I will get school vouchers and tax credits for families that choose to educate their children outside of the public school system by homeschooling or choosing a private school,” Ruffolo said on his website.
Woolf vowed to “ensure that school choice remains at the heart of our education system in Virginia,” on his website.
On abortion
Ruffolo said he is pro-life but said he was uncertain whether he would support Gov. Youngkin’s push for a 15-week abortion ban in Virginia. “I am unsure about the weeks because I think a larger discussion needs to be had about this.”
“I am not a far right Republican. I’m not going to swing a total anti-abortion ban because I don’t think it's healthy for America,” Ruffolo said.
Asked whether he would support Gov. Youngkin’s push for a 15-week abortion ban in Virginia, Woolf said: “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting women and children. And so, I’ll continue to fight to protect them. … I don’t know how I would vote on a piece of legislation until I actually read it to see what the provisions are and exactly what is laid out.”
On taxes, economic priorities
Woolf said that he will work to keep both personal and business taxes low. “It’s important to remember that small businesses really are the engine that drives the economy, so we have to make sure that laws are reflective of that, and the taxes that are being imposed on small businesses don’t push them out of business.”
He said as a small business owner he pledges to “keep your personal taxes as low as possible so that you keep more of the money you earn and to stop government wasting valuable public resources.”
“Recently (Gov. Youngkin) said you don’t have to have a college education to have many state jobs. And I absolutely agree with that,” Woolf told the Prince William Times. “He’s pushing these lab schools and the trades. I think those are incredibly important to continue to grow our economy.”
Ruffolo also wants to lower taxes. “Government’s role is not to collect a bunch of money and sit on your money. It’s your money.” Ruffolo said he would work to eliminate both the small business tax and the personal property tax on vehicles.
Ruffolo said he wants to return part of the state’s tax surplus back to taxpayers. He also wants to invest $1 billion in “strategic infrastructure improvement” to incentivize heavy and light manufacturing and raise the tax base in Southwestern Virginia; $500 million in education funding, including after school programs to keep children engaged and out of trouble, and increase teacher pay; and $500 million to create a fund for economically imperiled pregnant mothers to help them bring their pregnancies to term.
Both Woolf and Ruffolo prioritize investing in law enforcement to be sure law enforcement receives the resources they need to keep communities safe.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.