Police have charged a 16-year-old Dumfries boy with destruction of property in connection with Swastika-symbol graffiti found in the boys’ restroom at Forest Park High School.
The graffiti was discovered by school staff and reported to police on Wednesday, Feb. 26. No specific threats were made, and the drawings were removed without causing permanent damage, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The high school’s school resource officer, aided by school security staff, identified a student who was observed on video surveillance entering restrooms between Feb. 26 and 27 where the graffiti was found, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, the student was charged on Tuesday, March 3, with destruction of property in connection with the graffiti, Carr said.
What was the ethnicity of the graffiti artist? It matters here.
