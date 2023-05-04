Two years after coming back from COVID-19-related cancellations, Forest Park High School’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk has grown to be much larger than former teacher Shannon Geraghty originally anticipated.
“It’s run by Forest Park, but this is the Prince William County walk now,” Geraghty said.
The walk was started by Geraghty and her students when she worked as a U.S. government teacher. Each year, Geraghty challenged her students to pick an issue and organize an event that would involve elected officials and perhaps inspire policy changes. The idea was to introduce them to civic engagement and show them how they could make a difference.
In 2015, a student who experienced a suicide in her own family came up with the idea of a suicide prevention or awareness walk. It was the first such walk in the U.S. hosted by a high school. There have been others since, but none in Prince William County because the Forest Park High School walk is so popular.
“Since we’ve done it, and it’s been spread in the media, others have been following,” said Chance Williams, a Forest Park High School senior who served as the student representative to the Prince William County School Board this year. Williams is also an organizer of the 2023 suicide awareness walk.
“It’s been covered by the Washington Post, Good Morning Washington—it's been acknowledged by everyone, as it’s the first high school to create its own suicide prevention walk,” he said.
The walk has become a countywide event. Students and sports teams from other high schools; families with young children; and local politicians are all annual participants. Around 500 to 800 participants are expected at the 2023 walk on Saturday, May 6.
Admission to the walk is free, and pre-registration is not required. The walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and will happen in rain or shine.
Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey is expected to speak, as are School Board members Lillie Jessie (Occoquan) and Justin Wilk (Potomac). The Forest Park High School choir will sing, and the school’s JROTC will perform at the event as well.
Far from being a single high school’s way of raising awareness, the walk has become an event known across the state. Former governor Ralph Northam attended in the past, and former governor Terry McAuliffe signed anti-bullying legislation at Forest Park High School in 2017, in part because of the students’ efforts to raise awareness of teen suicide, which can be tied to bullying.
“These events have a life of their own,” Geraghty said. “And this one just keeps growing.”
The walk this year will be shortened to half its original length of 6.2 miles to about 3.1 miles. The change is hoped to prevent people from dropping out halfway through, as has happened in the past, Geraghty said.
Many parts of the walk have stayed the same, though—from the encouraging and informative student-made signs posted along the route to the beads that participants wear to show their connection to mental health and suicide.
Blue beads, the most common color, are for general supporters of the walk—which everyone should be, said Forest Park student Sophia Wright.
Teal beads represent support for a loved one who struggles with mental illness or has attempted suicide; and green beads denote a personal struggle with mental health. There are other colors as well, Wright said, but green, blue and teal are most common.
“When you see all these beads come together, you can see that a lot of people share issues with you,” said Forest Park student Bailey Crawford.
Because Geraghty retired from teaching last year, this year’s walk is being organized by a team of two teachers, Emily Hunt and Kristen Hansen, and a group of students. Because she was asked for her guidance, Geraghty is still involved in the walk and comes back to Forest Park for the club’s Wednesday afternoon meetings.
The students form what Geraghty calls the Suicide Prevention Walk Club—though it’s not an official club. All have been affected by the walk’s mission in varying ways. Some, like Crawford, participated in the walk before even starting high school.
“When I was really young, like in elementary school, I was sort of confused what it was because I was still trying to understand the concept of mental health at the time,” Crawford said. “It was a pretty small event. Then, when I got to high school, I saw how it grew. I definitely think it’s expanded due to COVID. People (are) getting more awareness (of) mental health due to being isolated during the pandemic.”
Jacob Bokossa, a student who is in charge of raising funds for the walk, has a more personal connection. He lost a friend to suicide.
“She was a great person,” Bokossa said. “She lost her life to cyberbullying. I came to this event after that situation, and it helped me recover from that traumatic experience, so I could share my story.”
Crawford also told a story about the impact of a previous year’s walk. A group of students had been hanging up signs and handing out reminders, which caught the attention of a school bus driver.
“She told us her husband actually died by suicide a while ago, and she said that she was really happy that we’re doing something to raise awareness,” Crawford said. “Because it happens to all age groups; it happens to all genders; it happens to all races. [The event] opened my eyes because so many people I was friends with, I never knew they struggled with mental health until I joined the event and heard their personal stories. I realized you don’t necessarily always see the signs.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
