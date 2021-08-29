You have permission to edit this article.
‘Forest bathing’ comes to Leopold’s Preserve

Photo_Lifestyles_ForestBathing_Strader.jpg

Forest bathing guide Kim Strader points out the texture of an oak leaf during a recent forest bathing walk at Leopold’s Preserve in Haymarket. 

 by Cher Muzyk

Spend too much time in front of your screens? Feeling stressed out? Just need a break from your everyday routine? The practice of forest bathing may be for you. And yes, everyone stays fully clothed.

Forest bathing is the practice of being fully immersed in nature and using all of your senses to reconnect with the natural world. Forest bathing or “shinrin-yoku” has ancient Asian roots, but the term was coined in Japan in the 1980s to describe nature therapy as healthcare. In Japan, forest bathing sessions are prescribed as a type of preventative medicine to reduce “technostress” and to promote good physiological and psychological wellness. 

Photo_Lifestyles_ForestBathing_Hikers.jpg

Yoga mats in hand, participants hike through Leopold's Preserve in Haymarket during a recent "forest bathing" session led by guide Kim Strader.

The Association of Nature and Forest Therapy says that forest therapy sessions boost immune function, improve cardiovascular and respiratory health and reduce stress and depression. The ANFT trains guides to facilitate forest bathing sessions.

After retiring from her career as an assistant curator of the native plant trail at the State Arboretum of Virginia, Kim Strader, a resident of Front Royal, became an ANFT-certified forest bathing guide.  Strader said she discovered forest bathing a few years ago and found it was a perfect fit for her, noting “without realizing it, I have been forest bathing since I was a kid.”

Strader facilitates forest bathing sessions, which are slow-paced walks in nature that combine wandering, relaxation and sitting silently in nature. Strader uses a series of prompts or invitations to inspire attendees to connect with both nature and each other.

In a recent early morning forest therapy session at Leopold’s Preserve in Haymarket, Strader invited participants to sit in a circle on the ground under a grouping of aromatic cedar trees bejeweled by droplets of rain left from the previous night’s showers. Then she asked everyone to close their eyes and imagine that any part of their body that was touching the earth was rooted into the ground.  Each person sat quietly with that thought and breathed deeply. Some of the participants shared that when they opened their eyes everything looked “greener” and smelled “fresh.” They said they felt calmer and more relaxed after just a few minutes in the forest.

Strader said that she really enjoys facilitating forest bathing at Leopold’s because “it has a nice mix of habitats, forested areas and open meadows. So whenever you have a diversity of habitats, it will bring a diversity of insects and animals.”   

Strader’s forest therapy walks cover only about a mile or so, and she finds places to stop along the way that inspire all five senses. She suggests that participants take a moment to feel tree bark, listen to birds chirping and watch branches slowly move with the breeze.

“Too much information can get in the way of someone fully experiencing nature through their senses,” Strader said. So she promises to answer nature questions about what people are seeing or identify specific species when the walk is over.    

Strader’s goal is for everyone on her forest bathing walks to “slow down, experience their surroundings, and be in the present moment because that is when the healing happens.”

Phones are to be left in the car or silenced on the walks because Strader says that the constant dinging or buzzing can activate fight-or-flight responses, and the point of forest bathing is the opposite: to allow nervous systems to go into rest and digest modes.

Forest bathing is different from hiking because participants are not trying to get anywhere or seek anything, they are just experiencing nature using their senses, body and heart, Strader said.  

And to those who ask why a forest bathing guide is necessary, Strader likened the practice to yoga, asking, “Do you do yoga on your own, or do you follow a guide? Same thing.”

Marlene Burke of Centreville attended Strader’s recent forest bathing session and said that she’s always on a mission to get something done so forest bathing “was a great opportunity to unplug and slow down in nature.” Burke said that Strader’s guidance “opened up her senses and set a procedure that I can follow on my own.” 

Strader will be hosting two more forest bathing experiences at Leopold’s Preserve over the next two months: “Mid-Week Reset & Recharge” on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 4:30 p.m. and “A Sense of Place,” on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.  

No prior outdoor experience is required to attend. The forest bathing walks are limited to five participants ages 13 and older.  

Everyone is asked to bring water to drink and a camp stool, old yoga mat, or pad for sitting on the ground. Prior registration and payment is required. 

Follow Kim Strader - Naturing Way LLC on Facebook or contact her at naturingway@gmail.com.

Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com

