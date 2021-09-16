For yard waste, it’s paper, not plastic

Let’s talk trash -- yard waste that is. Beginning Oct. 1, Prince William County residents won’t be able to mix their yard waste with their regular trash or put it in plastic bags, so now is the time to get prepared.
Last December, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors passed a new ordinance to divert yard waste away from the county landfill, meaning yard waste must be separated from household trash so it doesn’t end up in the landfill and can be composted instead.
Keeping leaves, grass clippings, twigs and other organic matter out of the landfill is estimated to extend the life of the facility by 15 years, according to Scott MacDonald, recycling manager for Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division.
“We’re trying to conserve the landfill space and stretch it out as long as possible because we know that there’s never going to be another 1,000-acre Prince William County landfill. So we’ve got to preserve this one as long as we can,” he said.
This fall, the inaugural yard waste collection in Prince William will begin in October and run through the end of December with an extra two weeks in January for Christmas tree pickup. The program will start again in March 2022.
The new rules mean big changes for anyone who throws away or hauls yard waste in the county. All county residents and businesses -- basically anyone who generates yard waste in the county -- will have to separate yard waste from regular trash for the first time. What does this mean? Here’s some basics to remember:
Yard waste don’ts
Residents can no longer put leaves, grass clippings, or any other yard waste into plastic bags for curbside pickup. Residents may not drop plastic bags containing yard waste at the landfill or the county’s Balls Ford Road composting facility.
Residents also may not mix yard waste with household trash in trash bins for curbside pickup. When dropping off trash at the landfill or the Balls Ford Road composting facility, residents may not drop off trash that contains both household garbage and yard waste.
Yard waste do’s
Residents can use biodegradable paper lawn-and-leaf bags to bag their grass clippings, leaves, and other yard waste and place it at the curb for pickup. Residents can also fill the brown paper yard waste bags with any type of yard waste and drop it off at the landfill or the Balls Ford composting facility.
Residents can also place their yard waste at the curb in a large trash bin labeled “Yard Waste.” Brush can also be placed at the curb for pickup if it is wrapped with twine in bundles less than 6 inches in diameter, less than 4 feet in length, and weighing fewer than 50 pounds.
Residents can purchase biodegradable paper lawn-and-leaf bags at any home and garden store, hardware store or big box retailer such as Target or Walmart. They are also available at online sellers such as Amazon. The bags are all similar and are made of compostable heavy-duty paper, have a 30-gallon capacity, and are self-standing with a flat bottom so they are easier to fill.
Most times, lawn-and-leaf bags are sold in packs of five, 10, or more with volume pricing discounts.
If residents choose to put their yard waste in a separate bin at the curb, they should mark the trash bin or container of their choice as “Yard Waste.”
Residents can make their own label or pick up a “Yard Waste” sticker for free from the county. “Yard Waste” stickers are available at the landfill, the Balls Ford Road composting facility, and also Prince William County’s Solid Waste Division administrative office located at 5 County Complex Court, Suite 250 in Woodbridge.
Trash bills could be going up
Residents should consult their homeowners’ associations or their latest invoice from their private trash hauler in order to prepare for possible increases to their trash bills in connection with the new rules.
Many haulers have already sent out notices to increase rates $3 to $5 per month per household, on average, to cover the additional yard waste collection costs, which might include additional runs and or the need for more employees on trucks, MacDonald said.
Customers may notice the frequency of garbage pickups changing because the county reduced haulers’ minimum curbside collection to once a week each for trash, recycling and yard waste. Residents should consider confirming their pickup day because haulers may change schedules due to the need for additional runs as well as nationwide driver shortages affecting our area.
The new ordinance, although adopted late last year, did not go into effect immediately to give residents and private trash haulers more than 10 months to prepare. As Prince William is the last county in Northern Virginia to require separate collection of yard waste, the county’s solid waste division is hoping most residents will get used to transitioning away from plastic bags to the paper bags quickly, MacDonald said.
In an interview earlier this summer, John Poague, CEO of Patriot Disposal, said Patriot’s customers in Fairfax County initially complained about not being able to bag yard waste in plastic bags but got the hang of it quickly after drivers left the bags on customers’ lawns with stickers directing residents to re-bag yard waste in lawn-and-leaf bags.
It is unclear when private haulers operating in Prince William will refuse to pick up customers’ yard waste that is not properly packaged.
MacDonald said haulers can be fined after Oct. 1 if their trash trucks don’t comply with the new mandate. The county has trained load inspectors at the landfill who will be looking out for trucks that don’t have household trash and yard waste sufficiently separated, he said.
“It is going to take some time to ramp up even though we’ve known this since December. So our goal over the next few months -- probably even into spring – is to educate not enforce,” Tom Smith, Prince William County’s director of public works, said during an Sept. 7 board of county supervisors meeting. “So we’re going to work on giving the haulers and our community a little bit of time to get used to this.”
