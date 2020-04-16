Food service workers have been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis as restaurants have moved to serving takeout orders only, or closed entirely, to comply with state-mandated social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The latest unemployment report from the Virginia Employment Commission shows that more than 24,000 unemployment claims were filed by food service workers in Northern Virginia between Sunday, March 1, and Saturday, April 11, the highest of all the occupations listed in the report for the Northern Virginia region.
Younger workers and female workers have been disproportionally impacted because of their prevalence in the food service industry and other affected industries like retail and health care, said Timothy Aylor, senior economist at the Virginia Employment Commission, said in Thursday press release.
People working in personal care and service occupations, which includes jobs like home health care assistants, childcare workers and hairstylists, are also filing high numbers of unemployment claims. More than 16,027 personal care workers filed unemployment claims in Northern Virginia between March 1 and April 11, the report said.
Overall, 410,762 workers have filed unemployment claims in the last month in Virginia, with food service and accommodation workers making up the majority of these initial claims, Aylor said.
While the number of unemployment claims filed is still far higher than usual, Virginia unemployment filings for the week ending Saturday, April 11, are significantly lower than those filed during the previous week.
Virginia workers filed 104,619 unemployment claims for the week ending April 11, about 43,000 fewer than the 147,369 unemployment claims filed the week before.
In Prince William County, 6,353 unemployment claims were filed for the week ending April 11, down from 9,178 filed the week before. So far, Prince William County residents filed 23,706 unemployment claims between Tuesday, March 10, and Saturday, April 11.
Prince William residents working in service occupations, such as food service, are concentrated in the eastern and north central parts of the county, according to 2018 census data, the latest such data available.
In some parts of the county, as many as 30% of adult residents work in the service industry, according to census data.
More than 2,000 file unemployment claims in City of Manassas
In the City of Manassas, 601 unemployment claims were filed for the week ending Saturday, April 11, down 874 from the week before. A total of 2,286 City of Manassas residents have filed unemployment claims between March 10 and April 11.
The VEC announced last Wednesday that several changes were being made to the state’s unemployment insurance program as a result of the CARES Act, which is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package Congress passed on Thursday, March 26.
Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits. The CARES Act provides up to an additional $600 for claims effective Sunday, March 29, until Friday, July 31. Increased benefits for eligible claimants under traditional unemployment insurance are now available.
Workers who are not eligible for unemployment benefits under current Virginia law, such as gig economy workers, self-employed individuals, or workers paid by 1099, may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits under the CARES Act.
The federal stimulus package will also result in one-time payments to millions of Americans, some of which have already been deposited into the bank accounts of qualifying individuals.
Adults who make less than $75,000 a year are slated to receive the full $1,200 benefit. Married couples will receive up to $2,400, and families will receive $500 per child they claim on their tax returns.
The amount of emergency benefit decreases for those who make more than $75,000. Individuals earning more than $99,000, and couples making more than $198,000 after taxes do not qualify.
