Prince William Food Rescue continues to need “food rescue heroes,” as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound senior citizens.
Volunteers in the Manassas, Gainesville and Haymarket areas are desperately needed. Home food deliveries are no-contact and follow social distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food.
Just an hour of your time will do much to provide relief for food insecure families in our community. More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
Mark your calendars for the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection sites will be at both Novant medical centers in Manassas and Haymarket, along with Sentara’s Emergency Center in Lake Ridge.
This is a wonderful way to get those unused and expired meds safely out of your medicine cabinet where they could fall into the wrong hands. Visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ to learn more.
Historic Manassas is hosting a Mask-querade Ball on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed to work a four-hour shift as set-up crew, thermometer readers, ticket sales and check-in, game attendants and costume contest judging. Masks must be worn; volunteers can come in costume. Email melissa@historicmanassasinc.org for more information on this fun event.
Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach Ministries is holding a Virtual Food Drive through Nov. 30 to benefit Manassas Mobile Home Park. Residents of this community have been severely impacted by the loss of jobs and income due to COVID-19 and your donation will help to replenish their community food pantry. Visit their website at https://www.fooddriveonline.org/manassasfoodpantry/MHHO to learn how you can help.
Prince William County Solid Waste Division and Keep Prince William Beautiful will hold their first ever Fix-It Fair on this Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. This is a great opportunity to bring your salvageable items for repair and reuse. Repair work will be done by appointment only, and pre-registration is required.
Please visit www.KPWB.org/events to sign up for an appointment. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed.
Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 703-580-8991 to learn more.
Save the date for the upcoming Semper K9 Hero Hike, being held virtually Veterans Day week. Run a 5K or walk a mile in honor or memory of a hero. Registration for ages 13 and up is $35, free for ages 12 and under. Please visit http://www.semperk9.org/herohike/ for more information.
If it’s fall, Operation Turkey at SERVE is just around the corner. Volunteers age 16+ are needed from Nov. 16 - 21 to help sort/organize food, assemble food packages and help unload surplus food at SERVE. Be prepared for prolonged standing and lifting up to 20 pounds. Hurry, slots fill up quickly!
Visit https://nvfs.volunteerhub.com/lp/opturkey/ to create your account and sign up. Please email ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
Medical Reserve Corps Support your local health department and your community during a public health emergency. Volunteers are needed to support several missions, including public health education and outreach, disease investigation, vaccine clinics, and more.
Medical experience is not required; they have roles for everyone. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Volunteers must be 18 years of age, complete minimum training and pass a state background check to serve. Please fill out an application at vamrc.org.
Questions? Please email Amy at princewilliam@vamrc.org for more information.
ACTS and the Community Feeding Taskforce are in urgent need of volunteer delivery drivers (non-CDL) to deliver food daily from the CFT warehouse in Manassas to multiple food distribution sites.
Volunteers must be able to maneuver pallets using a pallet jack and assist with loading the truck from the CFT warehouse and then unload pallets at the destination. Volunteers should be able to lift 40 pounds. Must have a valid driver's license; non-CDL is okay. Background check required. All ACTS Volunteers must first complete and submit the online volunteer application found at actspwc.org. Please contact Shirley at SCouteau@actspwc.org to learn more.
American Red Cross needs volunteers to be Shelter Service Associates in the event of a disaster during COVID-19. Volunteers work in person in a Red Cross shelter before, during and/or after a disaster event, completing tasks necessary for shelter operations and providing assistance for disaster clients. Duties include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information or other areas within a shelter. Please email ncgcvolrecruitment@redcross.org for more information.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.