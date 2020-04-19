As our communities face the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals would like to volunteer to help in some way.
Here’s some organizations that need help right now:
The Community Feeding Taskforce, a network of local food banks providing assistance to local residents facing food insecurity, is up and running. Volunteers are urgently needed at several food banks throughout the community to help assemble food packages, deliver food to smaller food pantries, answer a food assistance hotline and provide administrative support.
Volunteers may need to lift containers weighing up to 50 pounds, while other opportunities prefer volunteers with bilingual skills in Spanish. Visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org to view the opportunities. To register, you must create an account on our website, then go into the opportunity to respond to the opportunity. Email bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Medical Reserve Corps has an urgent need for volunteers to help in the fight against COVID-19. Many volunteers are needed across the state and locally to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Volunteers with healthcare experience are especially needed, but they will accept non-medical volunteers in a variety of other skill sets as well. Fill out an online application at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/.
ACTS Senior Link program has a big need for volunteers who can make simple five- to ten- minute calls to home-bound seniors to check in on their welfare, offer services, or simply to be a friendly voice. It requires very little training to make these types of calls since these are not crisis calls. Calls can be made from either their Manassas or Dumfries offices. Since staff is cut back, social distancing will be easy to accommodate. Contact: Kate Long, Helpline Director, at klong@actspwc.org.
ACTS also needs volunteers in their Hunger Prevention Center weekdays for morning, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon shifts, 12:30 to 3 p.m., to prep grocery bags and distribute groceries. Volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at www.actspwc.org prior to volunteering. Contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
House of Mercy is now seeing a marked increase in clients seeking food assistance. They are in urgent need of donations of nonperishable items for their food pantry so they can continue food assistance during COVID-19. Please email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org to learn more. The staff is also working hard to collect and donate 5,000 face masks to local agencies. Many volunteers have jumped in, but they can always use more help! Email masks@houseofmercyva.org to learn how you can get involved.
Prince William Food Rescue has a great opportunity for those who are healthy and want to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing. Become a Food Rescue Hero! Have the kids ride along, slap on some gloves and rescue some food. Pick-up and drop-off with minimal interaction.
Search Prince William Food Rescue your smartphone’s app store, download the app and create a profile-you can start rescuing food right away! Please visit https://pwfoodrescue.org/ for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed.
Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge. Email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202.345.2238 to learn more.
SERVE thanks the many individuals who have stepped forward to volunteer in their Hunger Resource Center during COVID-19. Currently volunteer slots are full, however, donations of pasta sauce, canned vegetables, canned tomatoes, canned and dry beans, rice, soup, applesauce, mac & cheese, cooking oil or spray, easy-make single serving meals, pasta and canned meats are urgently needed.
Donations will help accommodate the rising number of requests for food assistance. Email ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
StreetLight Community Ministries has re-opened its food pantry but donations of nonperishable food are desperately needed so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please email ashaffner@thestreetlight.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292.
Volunteer Prince William is designated by Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park to provide coordination of unaffiliated volunteers during emergency declarations. If you would like to be contacted to help during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org and check the box that asks if you wish to receive a disaster notification.
If you are already registered as a volunteer on our website, log in to edit your user profile and check the box to indicate you wish to receive a disaster notification.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
