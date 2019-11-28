Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 18-23 with The Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
This annual tradition is a festive celebration for the holidays.
Join sweet Clara, naughty Fritz, the party guests and dancing dolls and, of course, Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince as they lead the way through a dreamy journey of fantasy and sweets.
“The Nutcracker” is a holiday show for all ages, featuring the international company dancers and the orchestra.
The Manassas Ballet Theatre prides itself in being accompanied by live music for all productions.
“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me,” said MBT Artistic Director Amy Wolfe.
For more information about the performance and show times, visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Hylton.calendar.gmu.edu or
888-945-2468. MBT performances are held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible, affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community and the highest caliber of training to students of all levels at the affiliated school, Manassas Ballet Academy.
MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is the resident ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
