The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a flood warning for much of Prince William County and Manassas until 1:30 p.m.
Areas under the warning include: Dale City, Woodbridge, Quantico, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Montclair, Bull Run, Triangle, Dumfries, Manassas, Sudley, Cherry Hill, Manassas Park, Independent Hill, Mason Neck, Nokesville and Aden.
Areas of south eastern Prince William County and areas of west central Prince William County are under a flash flooding warning until 11 a.m., the national weather service says.
Areas under a flash flooding warning include Dale City, Independent Hill, Linton Hall, Nokesville and Gainesville.
At 8 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area. Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen. Rain of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the next hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, the weather service says.
Hazards include life-threatening flash flooding and heavy rain producing flash flooding.
Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses is possible, the weather service says.
Motorists are urged not to drive on flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
UPDATED: This post has been updated to include more information about the flash flood warning.
