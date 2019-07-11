Parts of Prince William County are under a flash flood watch until late tonight as strong thunderstorms move through the area this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Dale City, Manassas, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge and Montclair are included in the flood watch area, which includes much of Northern Virginia.
The weather service is warning of “torrential rainfall” that may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time.
Isolated locations may receive 3 or 4 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding of small streams and other poor drainage urban areas, the weather service says.
Those in the line of the storms should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.