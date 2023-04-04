Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won the most support as a 2024 presidential candidate among local Republicans gathered over the weekend for the annual Lincoln-Reagan fundraising dinner in Woodbridge. Former President Donald Trump came in a close second in the poll.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley tied for a distant third in the poll, which was taken among the 250 attendees at the Prince William Republican Committee event. The dinner was held on Saturday, April 1 in the Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge.
Prince William Republican Committee Chair Denny Daugherty said his committee included 12 potential presidential candidates in their straw poll who are “widely reported to be interested” in getting the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
When DeSantis and Trump won the top two spots, Daugherty said he wasn’t surprised. Even though it’s a long time before the 2024 primaries, “It seems to confirm that at this stage, it’s pretty much a two-candidate race,” Daugherty said.
DeSantis came out on top because of his “success with the Florida economy and government, and winning a landslide reelection last year,” Daugherty opined.
Daugherty said he thought Trump’s criminal prosecution after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to allegations that he paid an adult film star hush money may turn out to be an electoral asset for the former president.
“I think that Trump has been helped by the fact that he’s being treated badly by the prosecutor in New York and in several other jurisdictions. He’s also constantly getting picked on by Congress and the media,” he said. “I think there’s an element of that that boosted his strength.”
Whether Trump can turn the first arrest and criminal prosecution of a former president into a political advantage remains to be seen. However, Daugherty thinks it’s certainly possible.
The prosecution “has won him a lot of defenders -- our own Governor (Youngkin), among others,” Daugherty said, calling the case against Trump “flimsy.”
Youngkin came to Trump’s defense shortly after Trump’s indictment was announced last week, writing on Twitter that the indictment was done for “pure political gain” and asserting that “arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America.”
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, also voiced support for Trump by tweeting a meme of a flag labeled “BANANA REPUBLIC” and featuring a banana and a yellow star. Trump’s spokesperson, Liz Harrington, said Trump’s indictment was evidence of a “banana republic.”
Trump endorsed Vega last fall in her unsuccessful run for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s 7th District, calling Vega “a WARRIOR for America First” and a “strong Republican Voice against Violent Crime and all other of the things that are destroying our Nation.”
Other local Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump.
Republican Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, called herself “a proud Ron DeSantis Republican” and "a proud Glenn Youngkin Republican,” after announcing her bid for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors last month.
Ken Cuccinelli, who was attorney general of Virginia from 2010 to 2014 and served as acting deputy of homeland security in the Trump administration, launched a super political action committee urging DeSantis to run for president in 2024. Called “Never Back Down,” the PAC has raised $30 million since March 9, as Cuccinelli has traversed the country rounding up support for a DeSantis presidential run, according to the New York Times.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
