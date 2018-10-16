Five more Democratic candidates have entered the 2019 race for the Prince William Board of Supervisors. They include, from left, Kenny Boddye, a candidate for the Occoquan District seat; Margaret Angela Franklin, a candidate for the Woodbridge District seat; L.T. Pridgen, a candidate for the Coles District seat; and Ann Wheeler, a candidate for board chair. Deshundra Jefferson (not pictured) has also filed paperwork to run for board chair.