A Virginia resident has died from a lung injury associated with vaping, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday, Oct. 1. The department of health said the patient was an adult residing in Southwest Virginia. Citing patient privacy, the department did not release additional details.
“I am deeply saddened to announce the first death of a Virginia resident related to this outbreak,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”
As of Monday, there have been 31 lung injury cases, including the patient who died, in Virginia. The cases include 15 in Northern Virginia, seven in Eastern Virginia, five in Northwest Virginia, three in Southwest Virginia and one in Central Virginia.
The number of cases has grown since Sept. 20, when the Department of Health had confirmed 16 cases of lung illnesses linked to vaping and seven suspected cases.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that there have been 805 cases across 46 states and one U.S. territory. The CDC said there had been 12 deaths; that number did not include the one in Virginia.
While the cause of the outbreak is still unknown, officials have flagged vitamin E found in many tested samples containing THC, marijuana’s main psychoactive compound.
The Virginia Department of Health advises people not to use e-cigarettes, and those who do should not buy products off the street or modify them in a way not intended by the manufacturer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.