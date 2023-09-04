This Labor Day marks the first time that Prince William County’s largest employer – its public school division – is in the midst of negotiating a labor contract with the Prince William Education Association, a union representing the division’s more than 11,000 teachers and staff.
But leaders of the union’s negotiating team say the talks are not going well, charging the school division’s negotiating team is showing bad faith by either not offering feedback on its proposals or denying them outright. Both sides are accusing each other of bad behavior and slow progress at the bargaining table.
And while the negotiations have yet to dig into issues of pay and benefits, the school division is already criticizing as “exorbitant” the union’s request for 17% raises for teachers and staff next year – an amount that would match the salary hikes the Prince William Board of County Supervisors provided local police officers and firefighters earlier this year.
“We have to do better. We are losing more education professionals than are coming in," said Katie Jefferson, a school division speech therapist and a member of the teacher’s union negotiating team. “That’s very scary. If we continue down the same path, we won’t get any better. And I feel that if management doesn’t start working with us, this is not going to be a good situation either.”
Negotiations began last May but took a recess over the summer. Each side is now accusing the other of bad decorum. PWEA President Maggie Hansford called out the school division’s head negotiator, contract attorney Eric Paltell, for “using a condescending tone, making snide remarks, raising (his) voice and banging or tapping on the table” in a letter she wrote to the school division negotiating team last week.
“All of these behaviors are demonstrations of bargaining in bad faith,” the letter reads.
In response, the school division blamed the union for taking too long to agree to negotiating ground rules and said the talks “had to be suspended due to the poor decorum of the PWEA representatives,” according to an emailed statement from school division spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.
‘Deck is stacked in favor of management’
Part of the difficulty, the PWEA members say, is that the process is new and untested for both sides. This is the first time Prince William County teachers and staff have engaged in contract negotiations since the Virginia General Assembly passed a law in 2020 that rescinded the state's ban on collective bargaining for public employees. At the time, Democrats had control of all three branches of state government.
The legislation went into effect in May 2021, but it took more than a year for the pieces to fall into place. The PWEA had to first force the Prince William County School Board to vote to approve or deny staff the right to collectively bargain. Then the union had to hold a staff election – following a process set up by the school board – to become the exclusive bargaining representative.
In Prince William, Democrats have a 7-1 majority on the school board, and they voted to approve collective bargaining in June 2022. But the union has been critical of the school board for making the process more challenging by requiring, for example, that at least 50% of the school division staff members voted in its election to choose a bargaining representative.
The 2020 state legislation gave considerable power to school boards and boards of supervisors to call the shots for collective bargaining. The elected boards get to decide whether to allow collective bargaining and then can control the process by drawing up the rules in their collective bargaining resolutions or ordinances. Also, public employees are forbidden from striking if an agreement can’t be reached.
“Absolutely the deck is stacked in favor of management across the board,” said Brian Beallor, a senior analyst and labor relations bargaining specialist with the National Education Association, who has been assisting the PWEA with the talks.
Sticking points
Hansford said sticking points so far include whether the bargaining sessions should be open for observation to the school board, the school division staff and the community – a step they say is important to provide transparency.
The school division bargaining team has denied that request. It has also refused to allow the PWEA to attend division-wide staff functions or be provided with basic information about the educators and staff they represent, like school rosters with staff names and work locations.
“These are very traditional subjects that are in contracts,” Beallor said. “The fact that (the two sides) are even stuck on that is disconcerting.”
Now the union is reaching out to the press and the community, expressing concerns that the two sides may be running out of time before making progress on key issues, such as pay and benefits. Only three more meetings are scheduled before Oct. 1, the date the school board’s collective bargaining resolution set for reaching a tentative contract agreement or declaring an impasse and requesting a mediator.
The date is based on the school board’s schedule for preparing for next year’s budget, which begins in December.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef, D-At Large, says PWEA should have presented its requests sooner, saying in a statement to the Prince William Times that union leaders: “would not be frustrated had they delivered their asks in the spring, rather than procrastinate till Aug. 15.”
The school division also called out the union for refusing to hold negotiation sessions over the summer unless staff members on the negotiating team were paid.
Hanson said the union’s negotiating team was willing to meet over the summer but only on nights and weekends to avoid taking time away from summer jobs.
“Most of our educators rely on additional compensation outside of their jobs,” Hansford said. “If we were going to negotiate (during the day), we did say we would need to be compensated.”
A high priority for union leaders is the 17% raise for teachers and staff to match what police and firefighters agreed to in their recent contract settlements.
“We applaud that, and we also believe educators are owed a livable wage as well and believe our pay needs to be aligned with our experience and our ability to live where we work,” Hansford said.
Gulotta said the school division was still working to figure out how much that proposed raise would cost, but the school division has made clear they think it is too costly.
“It is clear on their face that the exorbitant demands would impose a substantially increased burden on the Prince William County taxpayer or significant cuts to instructional programs for students," she said, “neither of which PWCS is willing to do.”
Lateef said teachers and staff have received 30% raises over the last six years since he has been in office, ticking off annual increases that have ranged from a low of 2.4% in 2020, during budget-tightening at the start of the pandemic, to 7% in 2022. School division staff received average raises of 5% in the most recent budget.
“My priority has been to increase our salaries to be competitive with neighboring, much wealthier districts,” he said.
In its statement, the school division said teachers, except those at the very highest step, received raises ranging from 12% to 21%, while “classified” employees such as bus drivers received raises of 15% to 16% over the past two years.
The county’s police and fire departments also received annual raises over the past six years in addition to the most recent 17% raises, which were driven in part by similar increases by the Virginia State Police and other area police and fire departments. The county supervisors also began offering $10,000 signing bonuses to police officers last December in part to help fill the more than 100 vacancies that existed at the time.
Prince William County’s starting salary for teachers with a bachelor’s degree is $54,761, while a starting Prince William County police officer now makes $62,000.
Prince William County schools offer the third-highest starting salary in Northern Virginia, behind Loudoun County and Falls Church, which both offer more than $55,000, according to the most recent report by the Washington Area Boards of Education.
Lateef said the school division does not base its pay scales on “other sectors of society but rather on what we can afford to pay.”
Lateef also said he and the other school board members will not sit in on the negotiations, despite PWEA’s recent request that they do so. He said believes the school division has assembled “a very good team of negotiators” led by the school division attorney, Wade Anderson, and Paltell.
Hansford said the PWEA will continue to push to open negotiating sessions and charged that the Oct. 1 deadline is being pushed in part because Prince William County has also hired Paltell to negotiate the police and fire department contracts.
In an email, Paltell said that while that is true, his work with the county government will not hamper his negotiating time with the school division.
“As the Oct. 1 date approaches, the board will assess the progress made in negotiations before making any decisions about declaring an impasse and engaging the assistance of a mediator,” Paltell said.
“We told the school division we have nothing to hide,” Hansford said. “We are parents. We are community members. We are educators. We want what’s best for our colleagues because that’s what’s best for our students.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.