First case of South African COVID-19 variant found in Northern Virginia

The more contagious COVID-19 variant that originated in South Africa has been identified in an adult resident of Northern Virginia who had no history of travel during the exposure period, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday.
The news means the variant is being transmitted in Northern Virginia via community spread.
Although the case was the first of the B.1.351 variant found in Northern Virginia, 19 other cases of the B.1.351 variant and 49 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, have been identified throughout the commonwealth, according to a VDH press release.
With the combined state and national surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern will be identified, the release said.
The B.1.351 variant, which first emerged in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. But at this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease, according to VDH spokesman Logan Anderson.
To date, the B.1.351 variant has been identified in 20 other U.S. states or jurisdictions, Anderson said in a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week, the release said.
The effort has greatly expanded the state’s ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States. The CDC notified Virginia of the case, which was identified through these efforts at a commercial laboratory.
In light of the growing prevalence of the variants, the VDH says it is “critical that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures,” the release said.
“Public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will work for all COVID-19 variants. This means wearing masks correctly, staying at least 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it is your turn and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19,” the release said.
Virginians are also urged to download the “COVIDWISE” app on their mobile phones, which will alert them if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
As of March 10, approximately 1.9 million Virginians have downloaded the app, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.