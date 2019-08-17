Four Prince William County firefighters suffered minor injuries Saturday night after their firetruck overturned on Waterway Drive in Montclair.
The fire truck appeared to be on its way to a call at about 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, when a vehicle stopped abruptly in front of it in the left lane of Waterway Drive near Fallstone Place, according to a witness.
In an apparent attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle, the driver of the fire truck hit the brakes, swerving into the right lane and hitting the curb. The fire truck took out part of a fence, made a 180-degree turn and flipped on its side.
All four people who suffered minor injuries were inside the fire truck, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
They were transported to an area hospital for treatment, Beard said.
The southbound lanes of Waterway Drive were closed immediately after the crash an were expected to remain closed for "several hours," police said.
