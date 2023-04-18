A Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative employee was accidentally electrocuted but survived Tuesday afternoon while working at a substation in Manassas, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters responded at 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, to the substation, located in the 9300 block of Godwin Drive near the Micron facility, for a report of an adult male employee who was electrocuted.
The victim was about 16 feet off the ground and was rescued using a manlift. He was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center for evaluation, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
No other information regarding the victim's condition was immediately available Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.