“No new meals tax” was a popular refrain among Prince William County residents during the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ first public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Many of the more than 30 people who spoke during the two-hour hearing, held Tuesday, March 15, expressed their disappointment with the proposed 4% tax on restaurant meals. If adopted, the new tax is expected to raise $24.5 million in revenue for the county next year. Many Northern Virginia cities, towns and counties – including Alexandria, Manassas, Fairfax, Dumfries, Haymarket and Arlington and Stafford counties all have meals taxes. Locally, the money is needed to support Prince William County schools’ proposed budget, which will offer average staff raises of 7%.
“First, they got hit with COVID [-19] and now they are getting hit with inflation,” Occoquan District resident Karla Justice said of local restaurants. “And most of their food costs they can’t even push to their customers in full because nobody would come to their restaurants anymore.”
Potomac District resident Jay Hart echoed Justice’s sentiment.
“This is the wrong time to do [the meals tax],” said Hart. “It doesn’t hurt the people making $300, $400, $500 thousand dollars. It is going to hurt the people making $30,000 or $40,000 because they don’t have that kind of disposable income.”
Several individuals also complained that the proposed real estate tax rate of $1.05 per $100 in assessed value will raise the average residential tax bills by $233 next year. The $1.48 billion proposed budget is a $140 million increase over the current county budget and will pay for, among other things, a 4% raise for county employees, a $61 million increase in local tax revenue to the county’s public schools and across-the-board increases for local public safety and social services agencies.
Firefighters rally for higher pay
Before the March 15 public hearing, many members of the Prince William County Fire & Rescue Department rallied for higher pay in the Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza. Clad in red, more than 100 people came out to support the firefighters’ pitch to restore salary increases, which they say were frozen amid the pandemic in fiscal year 2021, and to grant a public safety staff members a higher cost of living adjustment. In the current budget, police and firefighters will receive a 3% merit-based pay raise and a 1% cost of living adjustment or COLA.
“The cost of fuel, the cost of food, the cost housing, everything is rising,” said Mitch Nason, president of the Prince William Professional Fire Fighters. “With [inflation] at 7.9%, the 1% COLA is unacceptable.”
Firefighters and paramedics weren’t the only ones who came out in force at the rally. Dressed in blue T-shirts, dozens of employees from the District 35 Probation and Parole Office came to support a proposed stipend for the 43-member, state-funded unit based in Manassas. The stipend is part of a planned $1 million “local salary supplement” to the Probation and Parole Office, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court and the General District Court.
Both Nason and Chief Probation and Parole Officer Michael Carlson said they often lose their employees to other jurisdictions due to the lower salaries being paid to the employees they represent. Currently, the Probation and Parole Office receives no county funding, said Carlson.
According to the office’s website, the Probation and Parole Office offers more than 125 programs to those in prison and those under supervision, many of which are intended to help offenders reintegrate into society.
“We are trying to be competitive, so we don’t lose everybody we train … to [other] localities or other government agencies,” Carlson said.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold a second and final public hearing on the budget on Tuesday, April 12. The board is scheduled to adopt a final budget for fiscal year 2023 on April 26.
Reach Kipp Hanley at news@fauquier.com
