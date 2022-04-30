A Prince William County firefighter was injured and three people were displaced late Saturday afternoon when a fire caused extensive damage to a home in Dale City.
Crews were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a single-family home in the 5000 block of Reardon Lane in Dale City for a reported house fire.
When crews arrived, the home was well involved with flames and smoke conditions. No one was home at the time of the blaze, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
A firefighter was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Smolsky said in an email.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be improperly discarded smoking material, Smolsky said.
