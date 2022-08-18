Ten adults and one child were displaced early Thursday by a fire and subsequent water damage at the County Center apartment complex in Woodbridge.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials were called to the fire in the 13000 block of Tanazari Way at 4:43 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. They arrived to find that a kitchen fire in one of the apartments had been extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler system, according to Prince William Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The Prince William County fire marshal determined that the cause of the fire was unattended food cooking on the stove. A resident of the apartment left something cooking on the burner but fell asleep. Smoke detectors activated and alerted the resident, who suffered a minor injury while trying to remove the food from the stove. No other injuries were reported, Smolsky said in a news release.
A total of four apartments occupied by 10 adults and 1 child sustained water damage in the incident. The displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross, the release said.
"This incident demonstrated the importance of working smoke detectors and the effectiveness of automatic sprinkler systems," the release said. "The Fire Marshal’s Office continues the emphasis of never leaving food unattended while cooking."
