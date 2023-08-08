A lightning strike during the Monday night thunderstorms is being blamed for a fire that displaced residents of two townhomes in Virginia Oaks in Gainesville, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Units were dispatched to the 8000 block of Montour Heights at about 6:57 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, after residents reported smelling smoke. Upon investigation, the residents found heavy smoke coming from the attic, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived with fire showing and spreading to an adjoining home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and no injuries reported, Smolsky said in a news release.
One home sustained extensive damage, while the adjoining home suffered smoke and water damage. Both homes were posted unsafe to occupy by the Prince William County building official, Smolsky said.
Two adults were displaced. The fire marshal’s Office determined a lightning strike ignited the fire, Smolsky said.
