A fire that originated in a bedroom electrical socket ripped through two neighboring Dale City townhomes before dawn Saturday morning. The blaze caused no injuries but displaced seven residents, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 3200 block of Birchdale Square at 4:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
They arrived to find fire showing from one townhome and spreading into an adjoining home. A second alarm was requested but later returned, Smolsky said in a news release.
Both homes were damaged, one extensively while the other suffered moderate damage, Smolsky said in a news release.
A county building official declared both homes unsafe to occupy.
The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and two children who were displaced by the fire, Smolsky said.
The county fire marshal’s office determined the fire originated in an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom, the release said.
