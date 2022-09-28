A vacant home on Horner Road in Woodbridge was extensively damaged by a fire Tuesday evening that remains under investigation by Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2000 block of Horner Road in Woodbridge for a house fire reported at 6:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Crews arrived with fire and smoke showing from a vacant single-family dwelling. The structure sustained extensive damage and was posted unsafe to occupy. No injuries were reported, but the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking the public’s help in investigating the fire, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-792-6360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.