Prince William County officials are investigating after a car abandoned in a wooded area behind a Woodbridge strip mall caught fire Monday afternoon, briefly sparking a wider brush fire.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials were called to an area behind Bungalow Alehouse, a restaurant in the 2800 block of Prince William Parkway, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, in response to reports of a brush fire. They arrived to find a car on fire in the woods. According to witness reports, the vehicle belonged to a homeless person, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire quickly spread to the surrounding grassy area amid the day's brisk winds. No one was injured in the blaze, however, and firefighters were able to contain the fire in about 30 minutes, Smolsky said Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Smolsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.