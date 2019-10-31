An early morning fire damaged a townhouse on the 12000 block of Captain’s Cove in Woodbridge, Prince William County Fire and Rescue System officials, said.
An occupant of the townhouse smelled something burning about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and called 911, fire and rescue officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The resident then notified his neighbors who also safely evacuated their homes, fire and rescue officials said.
When fire and rescue crews arrived the saw smoke and fire coming from the home.
“The home was extensively damaged and was posted unsafe to occupy by the building official,” according to the fire and rescue system statement.
One firefighter was “slightly injured during the incident,” officials said.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
