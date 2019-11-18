Eight people were displaced Monday after fire damaged three townhomes in the City of Manassas.
The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18. Units from the City of Manassas, Prince William County and Manassas Park responded to the two-alarm blaze in the 9300 block of Byrd Drive.
The center townhouse in a row of townhomes was on fire in the rear of the building, and the fire spread to the two adjoining townhouses, according to Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
Units contained and subsequently put out the fire. There were no injuries, but eight residents were displaced. The Red Cross is on scene to help, Prince said.
Two of the homes are uninhabitable. The Fire Marshal estimated damages at about $100,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Prince said.
